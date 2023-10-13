‘At the bottom there is room’ presented a new character and suitor for Francesca, but what surprised everyone most in Las Nuevas Lomas is his great resemblance to Mariano Pendeivis, the ex-husband of the Maldini matriarch, who died at the hands of the ‘Shark Look’. For this reason, the nickname ‘Maledeto’ It has aroused the jealousy of more than one.

As a measure to get rid of ‘Noni’s’ new friend, peter and Diego They made a truce and joined forces. First, they caused flatulence Luigi and, now, they tricked him into making Francesca believe that he likes ‘Teresita’, just like what happened with Mariano. The ‘Maledeto’ fell into the trap and was seen by the Maldini matriarch, who was disappointed.