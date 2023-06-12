Raffaele Caiazzo, according to what his son Alfonso testified, had fallen in love with his wife Maria Bridiga Pisacane

New and disconcerting details emerge on the double crime that took place a few days ago in Sant’Antimo, in Campania. Raffaele Caiazzo, in prison for having taken the life of his son-in-law and daughter-in-law, not only was he convinced that there was a relationship between the two victims, but in the past he had also declared that he had a relationship with Maria Brigida Pesacane. This was revealed during the interrogations by the two children of the 44-year-old, Anna and Alfonso Caiazzo, spouses of the two victims.

The small town in the Neapolitan area of Sant’Antimo he is still in shock from what happened on the city streets last Thursday morning.

Raffaele Caiazzo, a 44-year-old local man, ambushed the son in law and to daughter in lawtaking their lives by gunfire.

He killed first Luigi Cammisa29-year-old husband of his daughter Anna, attacking him on the street and leaving him no way out.

Then he went to the house of his son Alfonso, who was away at work at the time, and with 5 bullets he snatched his daughter-in-law from the life Maria Brigida Pesacane24 years old, among other things in front of the eyes of the two grandchildren aged 2 and 4 years.

Raffaele Caiazzo and his fantasies

fromarrest validation hearingnew details have emerged on the behavior of Raffaele Caiazzo in the months preceding his double crazy gesture.

It was his two sons who brought these new elements to the surface, Anna and Alfonso Caiazzo. The twin brothers, who were the first to indicate their father as responsible for the double crime, confirmed that he was strongly convinced that the two were having an affair.

Belief which, they say, was born as a result of a carnival party in the family during which, according to Raffaele, the two were flirting.

This conviction of his had brought strong men inconvenience between the different families, most often resulting in heated quarrels.

Furthermore, during a ceremony in a restaurant, the 44-year-old had also made a scene of jealousy towards Maria Brigida. Scene which was then followed by a statement by Caiazzo himself, who claimed to have had sexual intercourse with the 24-year-old.

All these, especially Alfonso Caiazzo explained convinced, were just fantasies of man.