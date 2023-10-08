He was heading to the rosary in honor of his childhood friend, Antonio Pellanda, when he fell ill: he died after days of agony

A sudden tragedy that shocked the entire community of Camposampiero occurred last Wednesday. Antonio Pellanda, a 73-year-old bodybuilder who was well known and respected in the area, passed away after a few days of agony. The previous Friday, in fact, he had fallen ill while on his way to the rosary for his friend, who had passed away a few days earlier. What happened.

A double tragedy which in just a few days has twice shocked the small community of Camposampieroa small municipality of just over 10 thousand inhabitants located in the province of Padua, in Veneto.

Two men, two very long-time friendswho spent over 40 years together, always at each other’s side, passed away just a few days apart from each other.

The first, Luciano Ruffatoknown by all by his stage name “Uncle Luciano”, passed away suddenly last Thursday 28 September.

Luciano Ruffato

The 70-year-old, who had made himself known on local television as the “King of Smooth“, he was the victim of a bad fall at home last June. He was pruning some trees in the garden when he slipped and, falling to the ground, hit his head violently on the ground.

For the next three months he remained hospitalized in Castelfranco Venetowhere, however, he passed away, precisely, last September 28th.

The death of Antonio Pellanda

Antonio and his wife Giuditta

Throughout his artistic career, which lasted over 40 years, Ruffato had always been able to count on support And friendship of Antonio Pellanda, 73 years old, also from Camposampiero, who was a coachbuilder by trade.

The death of his friend greatly shocked Antonio, who on 29 September he absolutely didn’t want to miss the Rosary which was to be recited in honor of Lucian’s memory.

The man got into his car and was heading to the church of San Marco, when suddenly he accused a illness.

With one last moment of clarity he managed to stop, but he never started again from there. A patrol of Carabinieri she noticed him and the military immediately requested the intervention of the rescuers.

The doctors, after having noted that it was acerebral ischemiathey immediately put all their knowledge into action to try to save Antonio.

The doctors’ desperate attempts, however, did not prevent the worst. The 73 year old it went out on Wednesday morning, leaving his wife Giuditta and son Luca with the greatest pain.