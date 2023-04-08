Accident in the staging of the Crucifixion of Jesus in ArmeríaColima, during the traditional Via Crucis that takes place annually in this municipal seat, a shocking incident occurred while the Crucifixion of Jesus was being represented.

Pedro Carrillo Chávez, who iwas playing the role of Jesus, fell from the cross when he was at the top, because the step where his feet rested became unstuck.

Immediately, the Red Cross paramedics treated the actor and transferred him to the Tecomán hospital for studies.

A possible fracture of the right patella and ankle was suspected. right, as well as a strong contusion on the hip.

Shock and fright were present at the scene, while they proceeded to rescue Pedro Carrillo Chávez.

The staging production team was also dismayed by what happened and thanked the emergency services for their prompt attention to the incident.

The reenactment of the Crucifixion of Jesus has always been an important event for the Armory community, and this incident is sure to be remembered for a long time.