According to the investigators, little Marcos did not fall from the slide. The mother was arrested on charges of premeditated crime

An unexpected turn in the investigation into the child’s death Marcos. The two-year-old boy died while on holiday in Livorno with his mother. Just the woman alarmed the rescuers, saying that he had fallen from the slide twice, while they were in a playground.

For the authorities, the mother’s version is not true and is contradictory. The investigations shed light on a completely different picture, which led to thearrest of the woman.

Marcos, according to the investigators, did not lose his life for a fall from the slide, but it was a premeditated crime. The words of the Leghorn Police Headquarters:

The version of events provided by the woman was judged to have no logical basis and conflicting with the data that emerged from the investigations.

The medical tests on Marcos’ little body

The autopsy showed serious injuries, which would have even prevented him from moving by himself and which were not caused by a fall from the slide. Thanks to the cameras, the investigators have reconstructed all the movements of the mother and child. Together, on August 16, they entered a condominium in the afternoon. After 11 hours, the mother came out with her two-year-old in her arms, perhaps already in serious condition.

The police believe that it was the woman, following violent actions, who put an end to the minor’s life. Inside the condominium they were seized several findswhich will be analysed.

Mother and son, originally from Central America, were on holiday in Livorno alone, without their father. The latter was theexclusive trustee and the woman was supposed to bring her child back to him just on the same day of the tragedy. Mom is now in prison in Pisawaiting to be questioned and to provide her version of the facts in the face of charges of premeditated crime.