Everyone was waiting for his birthday, he would have turned 3 years old. Luke Meyveci passed away in his sleep two days earlier

The story of the little one Luke Meyveci comes from New York and has moved the whole world.

Being parents is perhaps one of the most difficult things, often a mother and father lose their temper, get angry, wonder how they can continue until their children are old enough to fend for themselves. But at the end of each day, they sleep with the heart full of love and they think they would never imagine their life without their children.

And that’s what happened to little Luke’s parents too, until life put them in front of a too great pain to bear.

Last October 14, the two-year-old went to bed like every night, he fell asleep, but he never woke up anymore.

Luke Meyveci he would have turned 3 years old

Two days later he would have turned three. He had had heart surgery and the sudden complications didn’t have him left no way out. Today her parents launch an appeal on the web and ask all mothers and fathers to enjoy their childrenbecause life is unpredictable.

Luke was the happiest sweet affectionate child, he lit up every room he entered with his big eyes and long lashes. He loved going to school, playing with his toy cars and he loved spider-man. He was a perfect little brother, he was the most beautiful child in the world. One day he fell asleep and went peacefully to Heaven in our arms. But never in our worst nightmares would we have expected this to happen to our baby.

Little Luke Meyveci’s family went from planning his three-year birthday, to plan his funeral.

Her mom, two days after her loss, on her birthday, posted a heartbreaking post on Facebook. 14 photos of his child, to remind him how he was just born and growing up, images that depicted him cheerful and carefree, happy until his last breath.