Another tragic event happened in Calco, a municipality in the province of Lecco. Yacopo Martella he lost his life at the age of 51, at night, alone, struck down by a sudden illness. The man was now found dead the next morning by rescuers alerted by his friends.

In the night between Friday and Saturday, Yacopo Martella felt ill. He had realized this and had tried to send WhatsApp messages to his friends. However, the latter were asleep and until the next morning no one opened his conversation. The 51-year-old did not alert the emergency number to ask for help, he lost his life at home, alone.

It is not clear why he did not alarm the health workers, perhaps he did not understand that he was about to lose his life. He only thought about writing to his friends, to tell them that was not feeling well. When the latter read his messages on Saturday morning, they tried calling him.

However, Yacopo didn't respond and they were worried go to his house. They knocked, rang, tried to call him again on his cell phone. Then, eventually, they have alerted the emergency number.

The 118 health workers, with the Fire Brigade and law enforcement officers, went to his home, located in the center of the municipality of Calco. Once the door was opened, they made the dramatic discovery. The 51-year-old was now lifeless, lying on the ground, probably struck by a sudden illness that left him with no escape. Next to him was his cell phone, which he had just used to ask his friends for help.

Friends are still shocked and in disbelief at theindescribable tragedy. It was late at night and they didn't hear those messages. Maybe Yacopo didn't understand that his situation was so serious or maybe he didn't even have time to call for help after alarming his companions.