A story that has aroused anger and indignation. Sergio Aiello called 118, but the rescuers could not find the house

A sad episode, which aroused a lot of anger, happened in Castellammare di Stabia, a municipality in the city of Naples. Sergio Aiello he lost his life at the age of 51, following a sudden illness, perhaps due to the failure of the rescuers to intervene.

It was just the family a denounce the dynamics of the facts and to get the Public Prosecutor’s Office to open an investigation file. Sergio Aiello, according to family members, has alerted on 118requiring the help of an ambulance as she was unable to breathe.

Health workers arrived at the scene, but were unable to find the home of the 51-year-oldprobably due to the absence of the intercom.

Also according to the witnesses’ account, the rescuers would have tried to shout his name, but after failing to answer, they would have returned to the hospital and would have failed to report.

The following day, the sister made the dramatic discovery. She tried to contact Sergio by phone, but receiving no response, she went to her house. Only once she entered the apartment did she go there dramatic discovery. The brother was lifeless. And it was the woman who, looking at her cell phone, discovered that thelast phone call made by man, was the one at 118.

The complaint of Sergio Aiello’s family

The family suffered filed a complaint to the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Torre Annunziata. The prosecutor ordered the seizure of the body and requested theautopsy examination. Thanks to the latter it will be possible to ascertain the exact cause of Aiello’s death and, above all, to understand whether a timely intervention by the 118, it could have saved his life.

At the moment there are no members in the register of suspects, but in the next few hours they could end up under investigation healthcare professionals arrived at the home of the 51-year-old and then returned to the hospital, without having completed the surgery.

It is not clear whether the rescuers tried to attract the attention of the neighbors, to have them indicate which Sergio Aiello’s house was and it is not clear when the death occurred, with respect to the call to 118.