Tamaulipas.- A manbeat to death to its wifeoriginally USand tried strangle to its sister in lawbut he escaped before, to avoid being stopped by the Police.

This crime happened around 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, in reynosapublishes the newspaper Excelsior.

The deceased was reported to be mayra isabella T., 37 years old, and originally from Houston Texaswhile her sister-in-law, who suffered neck injuries, is Maria Guadalupe Z.

The Reynosa Police revealed a report this Sunday, confirming that a man (whose name was not provided), in his own home, in subdivision Bugambilias Campestrebrutally assaulted his wife, Mayra Isabel, and she phoned relatives to ask aid.

A sister-in-law of hers, identified as María Guadalupe, went to defend her, but when she arrived, she was attacked by the aggressive man, who also hit and it went to his neck to strangle herin that there were screams that they would call the police, then the attacker released her and went to the drain of the place. See also This is how the "Wonder Woman" operated, arrested in Hidalgo for human trafficking

Both women They were rushed to the Maternal and child Hospitalbut there they declared Mayra Isabel without vital signs, due to severe bruises in the face, arms, legs and thorax.

Of María Guadalupe, it was said that she had neck injuries.