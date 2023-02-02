Gaby Assouline was boarding a plane, when her wheelchair overturned: the family wants to see clearly

A sad fate that of Gaby Assouline, a 25-year-old American girl. She has been suffering from a congenital disease since her birth, she fell out of a wheelchair about a year ago while she was boarding a flight from Florida that was supposed to take her to Colorado. After months of agony, she passed away forever, causing great pain to her parents and all those who loved her.

Gaby was very young when the terrible diagnosis of one arrived genetic disease hitting his muscles. As she grew older, the pathology did not disappear and, although she did not have major mobility problems, she used the electric wheelchair and the walker only when she had to make long journeys.

As for example in February of last year, when he had to board a flight of the Southwest Airlines airline, which from Fort Lauderdale Hollywood in Florida had to take her to Denver, in Colorado.

While climbing onto the boarding hose, the wheel of his wheelchair struck one rubber joint and she rolled over and broke her neck.

She had been hospitalized ever since and had never recovered since trauma. She could no longer walk or talk. Even if, as her parents said, she still managed to communicate with hers eyes and to give everyone the hope that he could recover.

Gaby Assouline didn’t make it

Hope that, unfortunately, died on January 22, when Gaby Assouline it is gone forever.

“We have lost our angel, our little girl“, commented the mother Sandra and the dad Felix.

The same ones who, however, want to see clearly and get to the bottom of the story. Indeed they have sued The Air company.

Through their lawyer they let it be known that their daughter had a sign in which it was clearly written that he needed all possible assistance from the staff. Assistance which, however, was not there, since, according to the company, Gaby herself would have it rejected.

The amount requested by the family for compensation is around 40 thousand dollars, but the lawyer, hoping to be able to win, speaks of a possible compensation of Millions of dollars.