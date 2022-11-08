The tragedy occurred yesterday in Cesena: the bus driver could not do anything to avoid running over the 7-year-old child

An absolute tragedy took place yesterday in Cesena. A 7 year old child he lost his life after being hit by a city bus. The little one was on his dad’s bicycle seat when, for reasons yet to be ascertained, he fell to the ground right on the roadway. There was nothing for him to do.

The data regarding those who lose their lives continues to grow inexorably on Italian roads. After a dip in the statistics during the pandemic period, the percentage has started to rise again in recent months.

Motorists, but also many pedestrians or cyclists invested.

One of the most tragic cases occurred a couple of weeks ago in the province of Pordenone. Matteo Moro, a boy of only ones 26 years and father of a one and a half year old boy, he was riding his bicycle back to his house at night.

A car driven by another guy came right on that stretch of road and not seeing it in time, it did overwhelmed in full. The driver immediately stopped and called for help. Nevertheless, for Matteo there was nothing to do.

Another very unfortunate event occurred yesterday afternoon in Cesena. Unfortunately, this time it was a child who was only seven years old who lost his life.

What happened to the 7 year old boy

According to what was reported, it would seem that the little one was on bicycle seat along with his Pope. The two, who were also closely followed by the older brother of the 7-year-old child, were walking along Via Cervese when unfortunately the irreparable happened.

Perhaps due to an inclination of the bike, the child has leaned too far and it is fell to the groundright on the side of the roadway.

Exactly at that moment a urban buswhose driver could not do anything to avoid running over the child.

The rescuers 118, but the tremendous impact had already made the little heart stop.

Also arrived the police who carried out all the reliefs of the case. Now they will try to clarify the exact dynamic of the claim.