Tragedy in the province of Brescia, a 27-year-old girl falls off her bike during a holiday and loses her life

A truly heartbreaking episode is what happened on the morning of Friday 11 August, in the Toscolano-Maderno area. Unfortunately one lass of just 27 years old she died following a fall on her bike, in front of her boyfriend’s eyes.

The doctors and even the air ambulance intervened on the spot, but they were unable to do anything for her, except to note her excruciating death. Their maneuvers were of no use resuscitation.

According to the first information released by some local media, the events took place around 10.15 on Friday 11 August. Precisely in the municipality of Toscolano-Madernolocated in the province of Brescia.

The young woman was on vacation with her boyfriend. The purpose for them was just to spend some days in the name of relaxation and light-heartedness. They just wanted to have fun and be together.

They were riding theirs that morning bikes. It is not yet clear where they were headed. When suddenly, the tourist is crashed down and right from the start the situation appeared very serious, despite wearing his helmet.

From here the timely warning to the doctors started, who in turn, given the criticality of the situation they found themselves facing, asked for help from a air ambulance.

The death of the 27-year-old girl after the fall

Doctors have tried to revive her for a long time, but unfortunately the 27-year-old due to the ruinous fall, lost her life practically on the spot. They had no choice but to note her death.

The boyfriend who witnessed the whole heartbreaking scene, was hospitalized, as it turns out to be in state of shock. He shouldn’t be in danger of dying.

The police also intervened on the spot and are working to reconstruct the exact one dynamic of what happened. They want to hear the testimonies of those present and understand what happened to the young couple and why the girl has lost his life.