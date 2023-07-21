The 53-year-old man was riding his bike when he slipped and fell under the wheels of the car driven by his wife

The sad story took place in the province of Brescia, in the municipality of Prevalle, last Wednesday 19 July. A 53 year old man he lost his life while riding his bike, hit by his wife.

The woman was aboard the family car and was following, it was around 10pm and they were just a few meters away from their house. Suddenly, perhaps due to bad weather, the man slipped and fell off his bike. The wife has not been able to see him, probably due to poor visibility of him and she has him swept up. Her 18-year-old daughter was also in her car with her.

The dynamics of what happened is now being examined by the police. Prevalle was struck by heavy rain and hailwhich may have contributed to the unexpected drama.

There was nothing they could do for the 53-year-old man

Wife and husband were walking along via Manzoni, towards home. The 53-year-old man was aboard his bike and behind him was his wife who was following him. For reasons still to be clarified by the investigators (perhaps due to the wet asphalt), suddenly, the cyclist is slipped and ended up under the wheels of the Suzuki family’s. Unfortunately, shortly after her heart broke stopped forever.

Law enforcement officials believe the woman’s vision was obstructed by the current hail or that he may have braked suddenly, unable to avoid it.

In a short time, health workers and firefighters reached the scene of the road accident. For the 53 year old man there was nothing to be donewhile his wife was taken to the hospital for the necessary checks.

The investigators are trying to reconstruct the dynamics of the facts and listening to all the residents who have found themselves in see the sad scene. What happened shocked the entire community, which clung to the immense pain of the family.