He falls off a cruise ship and survives in the water for hours: ‘It’s a miracle’

“A miracle”. This is how the rescuers defined the rescue of a 28-year-old, who survived for hours in the open sea. The man, whose personal details are not known, had fallen from a cruise ship in the middle of the Gulf of Mexico, where he was recovered with evident signs of hypothermia and dehydration.

The 28-year-old was on vacation with some family members on the Carnival Valor cruise ship, which departed from New Orleans, in the United States. On Wednesday night he was last seen by his sister in one of the ship’s bars. From there he had left to go to the bathroom but had never returned to the cabin. Upon awakening, the woman had given the alarm, without the searches on board bearing fruit. Thus the coast guard intervened, starting to search the route followed by the ship, also using helicopters and planes. At around 8.30pm Thursday, the man was found south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana. “He gave no clear indication of why he fell overboard or at what time in particular,” Seth Gross, search and rescue coordinator for the US Coast Guard, told CNN. Investigations are still underway to clarify the dynamics of the accident and also the time at which the man fell into the water. If it turns out that he has been at sea for more than 15 hours, it would be the “longest time ever I’ve ever heard of,” Gross said, “one of those Thanksgiving miracles.”