He was participating with his family in a party organized by the Ivorian community in a hall of the sports center in viale della Primavera, in Rome, when he got away from the adults, passed a fence and fell into a swimming pool: he was found dead yesterday evening around 20 a 3-year-old boy, of whom traces had been lost for 40 minutes.

The 118 rescuers, called immediately, could not help but ascertain his death. Under the coordination of the prosecutor’s office, the carabinieri of the Rome Centocelle station are investigating the episode, together with the operational nucleus of the Rome Casilino company. We are working to reconstruct the instants preceding the fall and the chain of events that led to the death of the child. The swimming pool area has been closed to the public to allow the intervention of the ASL inspectors. At the disposal of the investigators a video of the cameras present inside the sports center which allegedly filmed all the phases that preceded the fall into the swimming pool.

According to the story of some witnesses, the child would have wandered alone for a long time in the sports center: someone would have seen him in the area of ​​the tennis courts and brought him back to his mother. It is probable that after a second removal he fell into the tub and drowned.