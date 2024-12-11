It is not known for sure what Liu Chuanyi was doing, a 22 year old chinese young manin a forest on the Thai-Myanmar border, but somehow fell into an abandoned well outside the city of Mae Sot.

Authorities believe he was walking through the woods when he fell into the well. 12 meters deepsuffering serious injuries, such as a concussion and a broken wrist.

At first, he began to scream for help as loud as he could, but as the hours passed, he realized that would sell out quickly and their chances of being rescued would decrease.

He was right, he spent the next three days and three nights at the bottom of the well, without food or water, and if there were no saved energyI probably would have died there, indicates a local medium.

After screaming desperately for a long time, Chuanyi began calling for help only once every hour so as not to waste energy. Even so, His cries went unanswered.not because no one heard them, but because those who did were convinced that they were the screams of a ghost. O_O It just can’t be!!!

Afraid of being attacked

Instead of approaching the well, the neighbors stayed away, afraid of being attacked by the spirits. Luckily for Liu, someone alerted the local police about some strange sounds that came from the forest and, while several agents searched the place, they located the well in which he was trapped.

The operation of rescue lasted about 30 minutesbut the young man’s emaciated body showed how much he had to suffer during the 72 hours without food or water.





There are still many questions in this story, such as Chuanyi’s presence so far from home, but investigators of the event they plan to interrogate him as soon as you leave the hospital.