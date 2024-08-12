Ciudad Juarez.- A driver left the road while driving on the Camino Real ring road and went to the bottom of a ravine, reported personnel from the General Coordination of Road Safety (CGSV).

At 12:15 p.m., operators from the Immediate Emergency and Response Center (CERI) commissioned traffic police to go to that point on Camino Real, near one of the accesses to the cement plant, where a car was overturned.

A traffic safety commander said the black Chrysler 200 with license plates 236SKA9 was abandoned, completely destroyed at the bottom of the ravine, about 60 meters from the road.

Apparently the owner fled the scene and left some belongings inside the wrecked car.