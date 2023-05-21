The Traversetolo Team captain lost his life in Holland in circumstances that are still to be clarified. The club: “You arrived when you were a kid and you became one of our pillars. We will keep your memory alive”

There is pain and bewilderment for Team Traversetolo, the Promotion team of the province of Parma. Its captain, Gabriele Gallani, for his companions simply the Rooster, is no more. The twenty-four year old from Neviano degli Arduini in the Parma area died in Amsterdam in circumstances that are all to be clarified and on which the investigators are currently working.

The rescue — Gabriele was on holiday in Holland with a group of friends. On Friday evening, shortly after midnight, the boy allegedly fell into a canal near Dam square, the heart of Amsterdam’s nightlife. The boy was also rescued by a trauma team that arrived by helicopter and after being recovered by divers he was transported to hospital, but there was nothing they could do. Gallani died at dawn this morning. However, it remains unclear how the boy ended up in the water. Investigators are looking for witnesses who can provide more information. See also The possible line-up of America to face Toluca on matchday 3

the message — The youngster should have returned to Italy today also to play the safety match between Team Traversetolo and Il Cervo tomorrow, a match that has already been postponed. The club’s Facebook page reads: “It’s hard to find the words for what happened, perhaps the right ones are HELLO and THANK YOU but we don’t know. You arrived when you were a kid and you became our column, the only thing we can do in this moment is keeping your memory alive within us. Needless to say anything else at the moment. Bye Gallo”.

May 20th – 9.30pm

