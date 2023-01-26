She falls in love with a cop she met online but finds out it’s a woman

He meets a self-styled policeman online and falls in love with him, only to discover years later that it was a woman: this is what happened between Lecce and Turin between 2014 and 2016.

The story has returned to the headlines because in recent days the Court of Asti has sentenced the woman, a 53-year-old from Salento but residing in Piedmont, who had pretended to be a policeman to 6 months’ imprisonment for substitution of person aimed at sexual satisfaction.

It all starts when the victim, a resident of Salento, meets a man on Facebook who says his name is Valentino, a policeman by profession.

The two embark on a long-distance relationship by exchanging photos and even talking on the phone. Everything changes when the victim, one day, does not come across a photo on Facebook in which his “Valentino” is tagged with the name of Emanuele.

After extensive research, therefore, the Salento woman discovers that Valentino is actually a woman and decides to report her. A few days ago, as mentioned, the sentence came for the 53-year-old.