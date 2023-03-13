In the video, the tragic images of the last moments of Costa Titch’s life: the rapper fell ill during his performance

A devastating tragedy rocked the African music world over the weekend. The rapper Costa Titch he fell ill while performing on stage at a very important festival in South Africa and for him, despite the timely intervention of rescuers, there was nothing they could do. The scene captured in a video is dramatic.

It’s not the first time that an audience witnesses a similar scene, just when their favorite artist performs. It also happened in Italy with great artists such as Pine Daniel or Mango.

Or last October in Paris, when the singer Mikaben, pseudonym of Michael Benjaminsuffered an illness during the Carimi concert at the Accor Arena in the French capital and literally collapsed to the ground.

THE rescuers also in that case they had immediately intervened to try to help the artist and revive himbut after a few minutes they realized that his heart had stopped forever.

Costa Titch, pseudonym of Constantinos Tsobanoglouwas one of the emerging artists of the African rap scene and was depopulating all over the world thanks to YouTube and social networks.

Last weekend he was called to perform on stage at theUltra South Africa, one of the most important festivals on a continental level. The unthinkable happened on his show.

The artist accused a sickness and fell to the ground for the first time. After getting up and singing another verse he fell again, this time never getting up again.

The tragic announcement from Costa Titch’s family

The scene was shot by a camera and in the video you can see all the artists who were playing with him rushing to help him.

They also joined him right away doctors present at the Festival, but for the 28-year-old he wasn’t there nothing to do. To confirm his death, with words full of sadness and dismay, his family members:

It is with deep sorrow at this time that we find ourselves announcing the passing of Costa Titch. We are grateful for those rescuers and all who were present during her final hours.

Words of condolence also from the Festival organizerswho on social media have expressed their closeness to the singer’s family.