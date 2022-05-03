The usual match on Saturday afternoon, then an illness that killed his life at the age of only 40: the heartfelt farewell to Andrea Sciarrini

These are terrible days for the world of Italian sport, which in the last few hours has been overwhelmed by the news of the death of Andrea Sciarrini. The 40-year-old basketball player, husband and father of two girls, fell ill on Saturday night and died forever under the eyes of his wife.

The world of Italian amateur sportin the last few days, she has suffered three very serious griefs that have taken away three young men and above all extraordinary people, struck by an infamous destiny.

On Friday, former cycling champion Dario Sonda was the victim of a road accident while driving to his workplace with his Vespa. The 31 years old from the province of Vicenza fought in hospital for two days, before giving up and going out forever.

Always a terrible car accident, last Saturday, took Gianni Sabella away. This time the tragedy happened in Puglia. The 36 years old he was aboard his scooter when, for reasons still under investigation, he fell to the ground and died instantly. He was known throughout the area for his footballing career.

Also on Saturday, in the evening, Andrea Sciarrini lost his life, 40 years from the Marches, basketball player and organizer of events dedicated to his beloved basketball.

How Andrea Sciarrini died

It had been a Saturday like so many others that of Andrea. The afternoon had played together with his companions of the Marotta Basketwinning an important victory against rivals of Urbania Basket.

Back home he started feeling unwell and went to the bathroom. The wife, who remained in the living room, heard a thud and immediately joined him in the bathroom, finding herself in front of the man already unconscious.

The woman rescued him personally and, at the same time, she has called the 118 doctors. The health workers, who arrived in the house promptly, tried in every way to revive him, but the 40-year-old’s heart did not never resumed beating.

The power of attorney, at the request of the family, has ordered an autopsy on the body, to clarify the causes that led to Andrea’s death.

Meanwhile, dozens of i messages of condolence appeared on social networks in the last few hours, which testify to the esteem and respect that everyone felt and had for this kind man who left too soon.

Sciarrini leaves his wife e two little daughters10 and 5 years old.