The tragic death toll that continues to bloody the world of work shows no signs of abating. A death toll that is striking for the dramatically constant assiduity with which it peppers the headlines of our news and television news. The latest victim dates back to just this morning. Around 6am today, Saturday 20th July, a worker 55 years old unfortunately lost his life falling from a height of about six meters while he was working on the roof of a warehouse. Unfortunately there was nothing that could be done for the man: he died instantly.

55-year-old worker from Voghera dies

The dynamics of the tragic accident in which a worker lost his life

The tragedy that caused yet another death at work occurred no later than a few hours ago on this very hot Saturday in mid-July. The accident occurred in Codevillain the province of Pavia (Lombardy). The victim was a construction worker from Voghera, Carmelo Vitrano aged 55, who was working on the roof of a shed along the Sp1 Bressana-Salice at around 6.30 this morning.

For reasons yet to be ascertained, the 55-year-old fell from the roof of the warehouse, landing heavily on the ground and dying instantly. A fall of approximately six meters which unfortunately left him no escape route.

The warehouse is located along the Sp1 Bressana-Salice, in the stretch that in the municipal territory of Codevilla takes the name of New Road StreetThe shed had to be fitted out for the new company that was about to set up shop.

The alarm was raised immediately and 118 was called. The Areu medical emergency services promptly arrived at the site of the fatal accident, supported not only by an ambulance and a medical car with a resuscitator on board, but also by thehelicopter rescue taken off from Como. However, every attempt at resuscitation by medical personnel proved to be completely in vain, forcing the paramedics to subsequently declare the death.

ambulance arrived immediately to help at the scene of the accident

The following also intervened on site: Carabinieri of the Voghera Company And the ATS inspectorsexperts in the field of accidents related to the workplace. It will be their task to ascertain the exact dynamics of the accident and, if necessary, identify any responsibilities.

