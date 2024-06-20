Serious accident on the A1 this morning which claimed the life of Valter Nappinia 61-year-old motorcyclist originally from Castiglione del Lago. The man died after being hit by a lorry, shortly after 7.30 am near Sasso Marconi, in the direction of Bologna.

Valter Nappini dies at the age of 61 after being hit by a lorry

For reasons still being ascertained by the traffic police, Nappini lost control of his car motorcycle. According to initial reconstructions, after violently falling from the saddle, he was then hit by a truck. The driver of the truck, unaware of what happened, as he tells us Il Resto del Carlino, continued his run for a few meters. Shortly afterwards a tire burst and, at that point, he realized what had happened and immediately called for help.

Despite the timely intervention of healthcare personnel of 118, Nappini was already in very serious conditions. Unfortunately he died shortly after arriving at the emergency room of the Maggiore hospital in Bologna. The management of the third Bologna section of Autostrade per l’Italia has decided to close the road section to allow the necessary investigations to be carried out and to ascertain the causes of the accident.

The temporary closure of the road between Sasso Marconi and Sasso Marconi Nord, towards Bologna, has caused serious repercussions on the traffic, with a queue of over 10 kilometers forming towards the city. The reopening after 8 this morning is slowly disposing of the cars in transit.

During the day, numerous messages of condolence were published on social media by groups of motorcyclists who knew and respected Nappini, a passionate centaur very well known in the environment. Victoryteam Italia and the Spyderman Club expressed their condolences to the family of the missing motorcyclist.

The tragic event shocked the motorcycle community. The memory of the misfortune will remain imprinted in the memory of anyone who had the pleasure of knowing Valter Nappini. He was a passionate man, loved and respected by all those who were around him.