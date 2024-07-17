He dies in front of his friend’s eyes after falling from his mattress: what happened

A day that was supposed to be a day of fun turned into a tragedy for Soufiane Elqasemy, a boy in his early twenties originally from Morocco. Late yesterday evening, the young man drowned in the Galasso River, in Marina di Ginosa, after falling from an inflatable mattress.

He drowns in front of his friend: a young man in his twenties who couldn’t swim fell off his mattress

According to initial reconstructions, the young man was in the company of a Friend when he lost his balance, ending up in the river waters. The other boy, realizing the seriousness of the situation, immediately called for help.

The 118 health personnel intervened on the spot and desperately tried to revive the young man, but every effort was in vain. Soufiane did not know swimmaking it impossible for him to save himself once he falls into the water.

The firefighters also arrived on site to recover the bodywhile the carabinieri are acquiring elements to reconstruct exactly the dynamics of the incident.

The mayor of Ginosa, Vito Parisi, expressed his condolences for the tragic loss:

“I learn with deep sadness of the tragic death of the very young Soufiane Elqasemy, which occurred last night in Marina di Ginosa. I express my most sincere condolences and closeness to his family at such a painful time.”

The community of Marina di Ginosa is shocked by the event and gathers around Soufiane’s family, remembering a young man whose life was absurdly cut short too soon.

The sad list of young people who have lost their lives continues river waters. Health authorities and various organizations, such as Legambiente and the Italian Red Cross, have launched awareness campaigns to prevent such tragedies. Emilia-Romagna, for example, has distributed a flyer in several languages ​​to inform about the risks of river bathing. The campaign aims to provide advice on how to avoid them. Among the most important recommendations are to avoid diving in unsafe areas, not to enter the water if you do not know how to swim, and to pay particular attention to children.

