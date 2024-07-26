A 47-year-old man lost his life while working in SwissThe worker was installing photovoltaic panels on a roof in Losone when he suddenly fell, plummeting approximately 4 metres into the void.

What happened?

Italian worker loses his life in Switzerland: he was only 47 years old

Another one white death it occurred a few hours ago in Switzerland and more precisely in Losone. A man a 47-year-old Piedmontese man was working on a house in the charming Swiss town when, suddenly, he lost his balance.

The man, originally from Verbano-Cusio-Ossola, was assembling some photovoltaic panels above this roof. We don’t know what happened but, suddenly, it fell into the void, falling for about 4 meters. The tragedy occurred around 5 pm yesterday and was promptly reported by those in charge.

The police and rescue services intervened immediately on the spot, but unfortunately there was little that could be done for the Italian worker. In the fall the man suffered some traumas which later proved fatal and unfortunately left him no escape.

What happened on the roof?

There are many hypotheses that could be taken into consideration regarding the cause of the death of this Italian worker. The man may have lost the balance and thus be thrown into the void.

It is not to be excluded that he miscalculated the distances or that he suffered an illness that could have contributed to his fall. In any case, it will be the autopsy to establish the cause of the death of the victim, although there are still many questions about what happened.

To deal with this difficult moment, the intervention of the Dear Team, always at the forefront when it comes to emergency psychological support to those who suffer or witness certain events. Unfortunately, the deaths at work they still happen too often and it is not really easy to put an end to this fact.