Nuevo León.- In rooms for rent located in San Pedro, a tenant accused her neighbor before the Municipal Police for having recorded her with his cell phone while she was bathing.

Police elements responded to the report and arrested the accusedwho rents a room next to the woman’s.

According to a police source, The capture of the man was carried out on Tuesday at 8:25 p.m.in the place located on Calle Privada Hidalgo, in the Municipal District.

The authority’s report indicates that The detainee was identified as Vicente “N”, 22 years old, Originally from the State of Hidalgo.

He was made available to the Public Ministry for the comparable crime against personal privacy, according to the source.

The first reports that the authority received indicated that there were family problems in the place, but when the police arrived they were already expected by the women outside the property.

She explained that when she finished bathing, she observed a black telephone under the door and when she opened it she saw the tenant, who was detained by the elements.

"Upon arriving at the place where the report was reported," says a report from the San Pedro Police, "there was a female person outside the home who mentioned that at the end of the take a bath He observes a black cell phone under the door.

"For this reason, when the female opens the door, she observes one of the tenants of the same address, who was holding the cell phone that was recording it".

After discovering the neighbor recording itthe woman asked for the help of the authorities.

The police reported that the tenant At all times, she pointed to her neighbor from the rented room, for which reason the arrest was carried out due to her pointing out.