Darren Henley, aka DH Peligro, was the drummer of the Dead Kennedys and the Red Hot Chilli Peppers

A very serious and completely unexpected bereavement has shocked many fans of punk and rock music from the United States of America and the whole world. Darren Henley, better known by his stage name of DH Peligro, historic drummer of the Dead Kennedys and the Red Hot Chilli Peppers, passed away at the age of 63. He died following a head injury sustained in a domestic fall. To announce his death, his historic band.

Credit photo: dhpeligro – Instagram

Born on 9 July 1959 a St. Louisin Missouri, Henley showed from a very young age an extraordinary talent in music and in particular in playing the drums.

In 1981 he joined the punk rock band of Dead Kennedys. He was called in to replace former drummer Ted and made his recorded debut with the group on the EP In God We Trust, Inc, which was released in December of the same year.

He later worked on the recording and release of the Plastic Surgery Disasters, Frankenchrist and Bedtime for Democracy albums. In 1986 the band disbanded.

In 1988 he joined the Red Hot Chilli Peppers, contributing together with the historical members of the band to the realization of their fourth album in 1989, entitled Mother’s Milk. A few months later he left the group.

In 2001 the Dead Kennedys reunited and in the following years they worked on another 5 albums. HD Peligro in 2008 he took a break for personal reasons, returning regularly to his post about a year later.

The causes of Darren Henley’s death

To explain the reasons that led to the death of Derren Henley, the same members of the Dead Kennedys, his historians, thought about it friendsas well as stage colleagues for a lifetime.

The note published by the band on Facebookon the bulletin board of the official page, is also served by announcement of the disappearance.