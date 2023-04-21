The tragedy of Bruna Brunatto is identical to the one that cost her son Emanuele his life 4 years ago: she was 82, he was 39

He was called Bruna Brunatto the woman who in recent days lost her life in an unfortunate domestic accident. The episode took place in Alpignano, in the province of Turin. The 82-year-old lady fell from a ladder while she was tidying up the garden of her house, hitting her head and suffering a serious head injury. Rescuers who arrived at the scene could not help but ascertain her death.

A dramatic story it occurred in recent days in Alpignano, a small town of about 15 thousand inhabitants located in the province of Turin.

The Carabinieri of the local station intervened following a report, in a villa located in via Philips.

Upon their arrival they found the body of an elderly woman on the groundwhich sadly showed no signs of life. The arrival of the rescuers on the spot was of no use and the doctor could only ascertain the death of the lady, ascertaining as the cause of the same a severe head injury.

The subsequent investigations and findings, carried out by the military of the weapon, have done dynamic clarity which led to the woman’s death.

Apparently the 82-year-old was climbing a ladder and was carrying out maintenance work in the garden of the house. Specifically he was removing grass from the top of the wall. He probably lost his balance and hit his head on the ground as he fell.

4 years ago, Bruna Brunatto’s son also died in the same way

The tragedy of Bruna Brunatto takes on an even more dramatic turn, if we think that about 4 years ago, precisely in February of 2019his son had also lost his life in very similar circumstances.

The man, that was called Emmanuel Colombino and who was 39 years old at the time, had climbed the attic stairs of the same house, always with the intention of carrying out maintenance work.

He too lost his balance and fell from a height of about 4 meters. He hit his head on the ground and after a few days in a coma, he passed away forever.

Emanuele’s disappearance deeply affected the entire community of Alpignano, where the 39-year-old himself was known by all as Uely.

That was his stage name. In fact, it was a guitarist very well known throughout the area and used to play in the rock band The Well In Tones.