A boy fell asleep on the inflatable mattress and was dragged off Ischia by the current. To save him was the Coast Guard alerted by the staff of a passing ferry. The alarm was raised this morning, July 31, when a ferry underway noticed the inflatable drifting with a person on it. From the halfway line they understood that something was anomalous and warned the island port authority via radio: in a few minutes a patrol boat set off and managed to quickly track down the young man who hadn’t noticed anything. Commander Cipresso’s men reached him and embarked on board, securing him, and then taking him ashore in the port of Ischia.