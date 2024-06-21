An unusual story occurred when the owner of a gym He faked his own death to claim his life insurancewhich was valued at almost US$500,000. In addition, he posed as another person to collect payment, but everything was foiled over time.

However, the gym teacher made a meticulous plan, which included a series of forged documentssuch as a death certificate, a letter from the Western Australian Coroner’s Court delegate and a death inquest record.

Despite this, the insurance company transferred the money to a bank account that Salkilld had left in the name of his partner, the modest sum of US$477,520. The thing is that, at first, there were no signs that his partner would have been involved in the crime.

The woman was approached by Australian reporters Photo:9News Share

The lie was discovered



When everything seemed to have gone well, the bank that owned the account became suspiciousbecause the gym teacher started to move and the bank automatically decided to freeze her.

Desperate to get the money, she He approached the police station with several documents that certified that she was trying to unfreeze the account, a situation that was impossible, since she was dead.

At the time, she was approached by Australian media outlet 9 News, and when asked how she hoped to get her way, the woman responded: “Is this a joke?” and added: “What the hell? Who are you? “I’m not talking to you.”

The coach and mother of two children He faced charges of fraud and fraud for which he could receive up to 7 years in prison. He pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing next month.