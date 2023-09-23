Ten years ago he faked his death, ran away, leaving everything – family and two daughters in mourning – and vanished. He rebuilt his life peacefully in Greece, under anonymity. But now Adamo Guerra, 56, is in trouble: the other day, he was found alive and well by a ‘Has anyone seen?’ camera. (Who Has Seen It?), a famous RAI television program dedicated to searching for missing people. And his incredible story, as well as the images of his wife, stunned and indignant with the father of her daughters, is on everyone’s lips in Italy, where no other topic is talked about.

“He is not a man, he is not a father. Our oldest daughter recently had a son. He is a grandfather and he doesn’t know it,” lamented her ex-wife, Raffaella Borghi, dismayed, before the television cameras.

The farce of Guerra, who used to own a home products store and used to live in Lugo di Romagna, a town of 30,000 people in the province of Ravenna, began on July 7, 2013. He was 46 years old and, after having spent a A normal weekend with his two daughters, ages 16 and 12 – he was already separated – disappeared forever. He left three farewell letters – to his ex-wife, his parents and his partner – from him, very similar, in which he pretended that he had decided to take his own life.

“Unfortunately everything went wrong and it was time to put an end to it. I will try to do at least this last step well to avoid the pain of a funeral. “I should have done it before, but I didn’t have the courage,” he wrote, suggesting the worst.

The following July 16, the Police found his 4×4 vehicle, with all his personal effects intact and without signs of violence, in a parking lot in the port of Ancona and a one-way ferry ticket to the town of Patras, Greece. This is how the hypothesis began to be put forward that the man had boarded a boat and committed suicide by throwing himself into the sea.

So much so that, in the months after the disappearance, the authorities showed his ex-wife clothes, shoes, and human remains returned by the sea, for an acknowledgment that was never given. In 2014, the Bologna prosecutor’s office closed the case, considering the main hypothesis “plausible.”

Scandal in Greece

But it was all a big lie. Last week Guerra was found in the city of Patras, in Greece – a destination not at all exotic and not far from Italy – by an envoy from the TV program that searches for people, who surprisingly appeared in front of his home.

“Yes, it’s me, Adamo,” he admitted. But when he understood that it was a journalist from ‘Chi l’ha’ who saw that he was putting an end to his performance, he became confused: “Turn everything off and leave!” “It ends here,” he repeated, over and over again, refusing to give explanations and without any sign of regret.

His ex-wife, Raffaella, had actually already understood that the father of her daughter had not taken his own life. As indicated by Corriere della Sera and after years of searching in vain, she began to realize that something was not working when, in 2022, already resigned to the idea of ​​her death, she began the divorce proceedings. . And her lawyer discovered that there was an obstacle because a certain Adamo Guerra who lived in Patras, Greece, had signed up for the Aire, that is, the association of Italians residing abroad.

At first the woman couldn’t believe it. “I thought someone had taken over her identity,” she explained on Wednesday on the TV show, that she took on the case more than once and that this time she got a real scoop. Although her marriage had collapsed after about fifteen years and they were separated when her false suicide and disappearance occurred, Raffaella recognized that until that moment he had been a good father to her daughters and had had a good relationship with her. .

“He is not human, he is not a man,” he denounced, upon seeing the images from Greece. Raffaella, victim of a movie hoax, could now have his revenge: according to experts in legal matters, Guerra could be put on the bench for not having responded to his obligations of support and assistance to his daughters – then minors – already. his ex, as well as for having caused a false alarm.

