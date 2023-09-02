He faints and falls on the rocks in Ameglia, a 58-year-old rescued by sea at Punta Bianca

Ameglia – He passed out and fell on the rocks, getting several bruises and grazes. To help a 58-year-old from La Spezia who fell ill in the late afternoon in Punta Bianca, an isolated rocky area on the coast of Ameglia, the firefighters and the men of the Ligurian speleological mountain rescue had to arrive by sea.

The 118 medical personnel were also on site. The 58-year-old, who had recovered in the meantimewas treated and taken by sea to Bocca di Magra, from where he was transferred by ambulance to the La Spezia emergency room for the necessary investigations.