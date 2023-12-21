All the fans of 'At the bottom there is room' were left speechless. And it is that June discovered that 'the baby', the patient who had arrived at the polyclinic where he works, was actually Cristobal and not Benjamin, as many thought. This also confused the Gonzales family who minutes before received the news that the nurse's former suitor had escaped from the psychiatric hospital, so they decided to call her and, seeing that she was not answering her phone, they decided to go see her at her care center. labors.

Once there, they found the surprise that June She had knocked out the supposed patient, after he chased her in a terrifying way throughout the health center and learned about Benjamín's escape. It was there that 'Pepe' and 'Tito' removed the bandages from her face to discover her identity, however, they verified that everything was a plan by 'Vampirín'.

What did July say to Cristóbal in 'At the bottom there is room'?

Seeing his patient's true identity, June Many questions invaded him, since he thought he had gone to Spain. For that reason, Cristobal He confessed the whole truth to her and told her that it was a plan to be able to be with her when he saw that she had not forgiven him for his supposed notebook and because he loves her. Given this, when it seemed like they were going to kiss, 'Charo's' niece slapped the photographer and said a painful phrase: “You made fun of me, you tricked me out of a confession about my feelings, something private, something mine. “I will never forgive you, Cristóbal.”.

But why June so angry? The young native of Recuay said she was very mortified because she felt mocked, since Cristobal He pretended to be someone else to get private information about his feelings. This was supported by a large part of her relatives, who indicated that they do not like lies, so this time it will be difficult for the nurse to forgive 'Vampirín' and, on the contrary, she would forget what she feels for him. .

Why didn't Cristobal go to Spain?

When discovered, Cristobal He indicated that he had never gone to Spain, since he was in love with June and he was desperate that she never believed him when he told her that he had not written the scorebook to women. That's why she decided to go to Doloreswho helped Diego Montalbán's son fulfill what he considered “a madness of love.”

For this reason, July also got very angry with 'Jimmy's' lover, who as an excuse said that she believes that Cristóbal is in love with her, which motivated her to give the couple a 'little push'. In addition, Dolores also apologized to the Gonzales family, since she had lied to them in the same way.