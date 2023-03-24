They will never forget it and it will always live in their hearts. The classmates of David Licata and all the school he attended in Favara, in the province of Agrigento, Sicily, is mourning the appearance of the young 12-year-old boy. The teenager fell ill during basketball practice. The week before he had passed out and complained of severe headaches.

He excelled in everything, drawing, mathematics, sports, especially basketball which was his passion. He was a boy ready to make himself available to others, to help them, a truly splendid boy, an authentic talent.

This is the moving memory of Gabriella Bruccoleri, the head teacher of the Guarino di Favara Institute. It was in the school gym that the little boy fell ill during basketball practice. Rescuers’ attempts to save his life were useless.

The life of our children is the full meaning of our being teachers, educators, school community. It is an irreparable loss, it is a loss that comrades and all of us must process.

The classmates wanted to remember Davide with messages, billboards, flowers. A profound mourning to be faced together with teachers and parents, because it is not easy at 12 to say goodbye to a friend. The boy fell ill around 8.30 pm on Tuesday 21 March in his school gym while he was playing basketball and passed away for a cardiac arrest.

The Prosecutor of Agrigento is investigating the case of Davide Licata’s death

There Prosecutor of Agrigento, with the regent Salvatore Vella and the prosecutor Giulia Sbocchia, coordinates the investigations. Several people have been heard. The Carabinieri of the Favara lieutenancy acquired various documents, such as the medical certificates for competitive activity.

An autopsy on the child’s body will also be ordered shortly. At the moment there are no hypothesized crime titles or registered in the register of suspects.