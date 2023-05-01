Brazil.- Baltazar Lemos, a man from brazilfaked his death and organized his funeral, to find out who would mourn his departure, the action went viral on the Internet and created controversy among Internet users.

The 60-year-old Brazilian was extremely curious to find out what would happen the day he died, if someone was going to miss him and mourn his death, so he came up with an idea that left everyone in shock; organize his funeral and pretend he passed away.

Everyone would expect it to be a soap opera, but it is not like that, the Brazilian media announced that the man decided to put a great proof of love for his loved ones, by sharing a photograph on his social networks of the door of the Hospital Sirio- Lebanese in São Paulo, so that everyone would believe that he was in poor health.

However, not everything remained there as a bad joke, since after letting his family and friends know that he was allegedly hospitalized, in a delicate state, he later released tragic news.

The man wrote a message as if he were someone else who had his account: “At the beginning of this sad afternoon, Commander Baltazar Lemos left us. More information shortly”for which, he was immediately filled with messages of food for his relatives and regrets because no one could believe what was happening.

Although one of his nephews when he went to the clinic and found out that everything was false, Baltazar continued with his plan, for this reason he announced where his wake would take place, writing on the Facebook social network: “On January 18, at 7:30 p.m., in the Vatican Chapel, Curitiba.”

Finally, the man appeared at the funeral and announced that the bad joke of organizing his funeral and faking his death was due to: “I wanted to know who was coming to mine.”