Now nothing has escaped since there are i social. So it was stuck a 27 year old from Modena. The boy was at the House arrest in Emilia Romagna but his desire for vacation he was uncontrollable and so he thought well of escape from stops to dive into nightlife from Gallipoli. But after posting some stories on Instagram was reached by the police and taken to prison. The agents managed to track it down in an isolated house, owned by some family membersnear the Salento town of Matino.

What betrayed the inmate was his unstoppable desire to to share on social network his “stunt“, probably in the hidden hope that no operator of the police would notice. The images published on Instagram, instead, they have allowed to find it in Salento and to arrest him. When they showed up at the door, the 27-year-old was in the company of some friends. It has now been relocated to prison. And it is very likely that it will have to stay there for a long time.

