He got off his Punto after a rear-end collision on the highway, but a truck hit him: Manuel Zanier lost his life instantly

Manuel Zanier lost his life at the age of 34 on the A4 motorway. The man hit a truck and walked away from his car, which was catching fire. But just at that moment, another truck overwhelmed him. Unfortunately for the 34-year-old there was nothing to do, he died instantly.

The sad episode happened yesterday afternoon, November 9th. Manuel Zanier lived in Bordanoin the province of Udine.

He was driving along the A4 motorway in his car, towards Trieste. The dynamics of the road accident are still unclear and are still being examined by the police. But according to the first reports reported, it would seem that Manuel Zanier has rear-ended a truck. On board his golf, there was also another person.

The driver of the truck did not realize anything, he was warned by a colleague who was proceeding behind the two vehicles, via radio. She continued to drag the Punto as she caught fire.

Manuel Zanier was trying to save himself

Seeking salvation, Manuel Zanier is got out of his vehicle on four wheels, as did his travel companion.

He found himself in the middle of the roadway, meeting his sad fate. At that precise moment, a truck arrived, which has it invested.

The other passenger, on the other hand, was transported urgently allSanta Maria della Misericordia hospital (Udine).

On the spot, in addition to the police and the 118 health workers, the men of the gods also intervened Fire fighters. All the necessary surveys have already been carried out and the agents are now trying to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the road accident.

Traffic was not slowed down, motorists proceeded along the highway through the fast lane.

The news of the 34-year-old’s death quickly spread on the web and among the community. Many people who have clung to the family, sending support and condolence for the excruciating and sudden loss suffered.