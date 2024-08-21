He enters an apartment to steal but finds a book and sits down to read it. It happened yesterday in the Prati neighborhood, in via Mirabello, around lunchtime the owner of the apartment heard noises inside the house and when he went to see what was going on he surprised the thief, a 38 year old Italian, sitting leafing through a book. The man arrested by the police of the Prati police station had a bag with designer clothes, probably stolen.