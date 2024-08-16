In hospital with a baseball bat, panic and destruction. Arrested

Night of August 15th of terror at the emergency room of the San Leonardo hospital in Castellammare of Stabiain the Neapolitan area. A 62 year old man he showed up with a baseball bat and started hitting and destroy everything that was in front of him, a fury that no one could stop, a security guard in an attempt to stop him reported a sprain in a finger of the hand. The reason for so much anger, according to the reconstruction made by the witnesses, was related to the fact (in his opinion) that the 19 year old daughtertaken to the emergency room for suspected bronchitis, did not come assisted properly.

The man, already known to the police, was then arrestedbut before being stopped he created panic, with the baseball bat he started hitting all the department doors emergency-urgency. Then he entered the office of the doctor on duty and hit the desk violently. Someone dialed 112 while the security guard tried to disarm the 62-year-old, getting injured. Upon the arrival of the Carabinieri from the Castellammare di Stabia station, the man ended up in handcuffs. It is now located in prison, awaiting trial.