During a meeting of the municipal council of the village of Keretsky, in the Zakarpattia oblast in Ukraine, a local official detonated three grenades, wounding 26 people, of whom 7 were in serious condition. 'Ukrainska Pravda' reports it. The attacker, Serhii Batryn, is in intensive care. Viktor Mykyta, head of the Oblast state administration, visited the victims, who were taken by ambulance to the Svalyava district hospital. “Everyone who needed surgery has already been operated on. Five people have been taken to hospital in serious condition.” The regional prosecutor of Zakarpattia has started a preliminary investigation.