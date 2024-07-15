The Brenta River is the protagonist of a tragic episode: a boy tries to save another but both are swept away by the current

A new tragedy occurred today, July 14, in the waters of the Brenta river, where two young people, Stefan Christoiu Bogdan, 30 years old, originally from Romania and resident in Curtarolo, and Ganegedara Ramesh23 years old, originally from Sri Lanka and resident in Padua, disappeared, dragged by the current. The episode recalls the tragedy of the Natisone that occurred just over a month ago.

Two boys swept away by the current in the Brenta river

According to initial reconstructions, the drama began when Ganegedara Ramesh entered the river to get wet. Moving towards the bridge and the waterfalls, he lost contact with the bottom and was swept away by the current. Stefan Cristoiu Bogdan, who was playing football with some friends and whose ball had ended up in the river, noticed the young in difficulty and dived in to try to save him. Unfortunately, despite a desperate attempt to grab him by the hand, both were hit by the force of the water.

Some passers-by witnessed the scene helplessly and tried in vain to help the two young people. fiancée of Ramesh, who was present on the bank, said that her boyfriend had found himself in difficulty due to the high water. A resident of the area also testified that he had seen one of the boys trying to reach the bank before being swallowed up by the river.

The search has been ongoing for hours, with the intervention of the firefighters, equipped with boats and divers, the river teams and a helicopter from the Bologna flight department. However, at the moment, there have been no positive results.

The episode sadly recalls the tragedy of May 31st, when Cristian, Bianca and Patrizia lost their lives, dazed and surprised by the flooding of the river.

The small beach under the bridge, where the incident took place, was crowded with people, many of them foreigners, who witnessed the tragic disappearance of the two young men. While the search continues, the community remains shocked by this latest tragedy, hoping for a miracle that can bring back the two missing boys.

Tragedy in the Brenta River: the body of Stefan Christoiu Bogdan

The news of the discovery of the body of Stefan Christoiu Bogdan. Unfortunately, the young man was found lifeless during the search operations. According to the information released, the young man’s body was four meters deep. The search for the 24-year-old boy that Stefan Cristoiu Bogdan had tried to save is ongoing.

