A man has entered prison for trying to rape an employee of an establishment, located in the Murcian district of El Palmar. The sexual assault occurred last Saturday at 9 am on the city’s Primero de Mayo avenue, when a 24-year-old girl was preparing to open the business where she works. A 39-year-old man of Nigerian nationality approached her and brought her inside the premises. Once inside, he began to touch her on different parts of her body and tried to pull down her pants.

The girl managed to get away from her attacker, take him out into the street and close the door. Immediately, he phoned his mother, who works in a nearby shop, and, together with several clients, went out in search of the attacker. When they located him on Ardal Street, 300 meters from where the attempted rape took place, a neighbor and a group of cyclists, who were passing by, managed to detain him until the National Police arrived. The agents who attended the notice arrested the suspect and transferred him to the Carmen district police station. The following day he was brought to justice, and the judge on duty ordered him to be placed in provisional prison accused of a crime of sexual assault. The arrested person has a record for similar acts. The last occurred last Thursday, two days before the sexual assault, when he was arrested for a crime of exhibitionism. The complainant, another young woman from the district, told her partner that while she was walking down the street, a man had followed her and masturbated in front of her.

The boyfriend went in search of the alleged exhibitionist, located him and held him until the police arrived, who had been previously alerted by the couple. He was arrested and released the following day.