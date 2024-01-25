In Qualiano a 56-year-old was arrested for mistreatment while he tried to enter the house from the balcony and threatened his wife with death

Yet another case of violence against women. TO Qualianoin the province of Naples, a man was stopped during the night by Carabinieri for trying to enter the house from the balcony. All this by threatening his wife, who inside the house together with her children tried in every way to prevent his access.

The man, visibly drunk, shouted at his partner that he would cut her throat and then put the pieces in a suitcase. Instead, he suggested to the Carabinieri that they arrest him immediately as he would “beat them up and burn everything”. The 56-year-old ended up in handcuffs on charges of domestic abuse and threatening a public official and is now in prison awaiting trial.

According to the military's reconstruction, the man returned home alone around 4pm. He then told his children that his wife was unconscious in the garage. The two boys then reached the woman and, assuming that her condition was due to her father, they took her to hospital. After a few hours she was discharged without any prognosis and then got into the car with her husband who arrived at the emergency room.

The children instead would have returned in another car. Along the way, however, they saw the parents' vehicle stopped with the doors open and the mother on the ground while the father slapped her. The woman was then rescued by her children for the second time and they took her back home with them. The man instead left alone and then returned in the night trying to enter the house with death threats and insults. From the complaint it emerged that the wife of the arrested man would have suffered decades of violence and harassment never reported during the 20 years of marriage.

