He enters a woman’s house, beats her and tries to rape her

Milan: assault in broad daylight e attempted sexual assault on Washington street. The victim is a 44-year-old woman who was punched in the face by a man yesterday afternoon. Her facts in her home. The attacker would be originally from Gambia and was arrested for sexual assault, attempted robbery and injuries by the carabinieri at the disposal of the prosecutor on duty Paolo Filippini. He had managed to enter the building, taking advantage of the fact that the door had been left open, and then he would have followed the woman who had just returned home and hadn’t closed the door yet.

Rape and abuse: an endless streak of violence

The news of the attempted violence in via Washington comes after yesterday’s news reported on the attempt rape against a 24 year old in Pavia. Still in Milan, on the other hand, a few nights ago sexual violence took place against a homeless woman invited by a fool to take shelter from the rain in her tent, where the rape took place. Violence that does not occur naturally only in Lombardy: a group of boys in Montecatini Terme raped a 20-year-old girl and shared the videos of the violence on Whatsapp.

