Three people died and 10 others were injured in Arkansas where a man entered a grocery store and shot. Police Commander Mike Hagar reported this, explaining that two officers were also injured in the shooting that took place at the Mad Butcher in Fordyce south of Little Rock.

Some of the survivors are in ”extremely critical” condition, Hagar said. The murderer, 44-year-old Travis Eugene Posey, was hospitalized for his injuries after an exchange of gunfire with the officers. The police are conducting investigations to understand what led to the shooting.