A curious story to say the least. A thief broke into an apartment in a building in the central Roman neighborhood of Prati, on Via Carlo Mirabello, to steal. The man, however, was fascinated by a book found in the bedroom and sat down to read it. The owner of the apartment heard noises inside the house and went to see what it was. He thus surprised the thief, a 38-year-old Italian, sitting leafing through a book. This is what happened around 12:45 on Tuesday, August 20.

At that point the owner of the house, a 71-year-old, called the neighbors and the police. Despite the attempt to escape, the man was arrested by the police of the Prati police station. The thief had with him a bag with designer clothes, probably the loot of a theft. The avid reader will be tried in a summary trial, before the single judge of the IV section of the criminal court of Piazzale Clodio. One could say that the thieves of the past no longer exist.