ICE Boston Director Todd M. Lyons spoke after the deportation: “Ricardo Andre Barrera-Peleaz fled rape charges in his own country eitried to hide in Massachusetts”. He added: “He posed a significant threat to the residents of our community and we could not allow him to potentially victimize anyone else. Now, will face justice in Ecuador”.
How deportations work in the United States
ICE carries out expulsions of people who They do not have a legal basis to remain in the United Stateseven by order of the immigration judges of the Executive Office of Immigration Reviewbelonging to Justice Department. It should be noted that this office is separate from the Department of Homeland Security and CBP.
“Immigration judges in these courts make decisions based on the merits of each individual case, determining whether a noncitizen is subject to a final order of deportation or is eligible for certain forms of exemption from deportation,” they explained on the official site. of Enforcement and Deportation Operations.
Finally, a report prepared on Information Center and Transactional Records Access (TRAC) of Syracuse University, assures that around 500,000 immigrants were deported from the United States in the first six months of this year and others 137,000 received deportation ordersafter exhausting judicial remedies.
