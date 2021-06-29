Sherif Doss announced the death of the Egyptian businessman, founder and president of the Orascom Group, through his account on Facebook.

The late was born in August 1930 in Sohag, southern Egypt, and received a Bachelor of Agriculture from Cairo University in 1950.

Onsi Sawiris’ breakthrough in the business world was in the fifties of the last century, through a contracting company called “Onsi and Lami”, whose activity consisted of paving roads and digging irrigation canals.

In 1961, the company was nationalized, but Onsi remained in it for five years before emigrating to Libya in 1966.

Sawiris worked in Libya in the field of contracting, then returned to Egypt again in the mid-seventies.

In 1976, he founded Orascom General Contracting and Trading, which later became Orascom Construction Industries.

The company’s activity expanded in the eighties and nineties, to include tourism, hotels, computer and mobile services, to become one of the largest Egyptian companies.

It is worth mentioning that the late has three sons, Najeeb, Samih and Nassef, who lead the various companies of the group.