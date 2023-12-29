A 60-year-old worker was seriously injured while he was working in the Riviera Recuperi waste treatment and disposal centre, in Strada Molini Bianchi, in the industrial area of ​​Valle Armea in Sanremo, owned by the former patron of Sanremese, Marco Del Gratta. The worker was apparently crushed in a press and lost both legs below the knee. He was intubated. The Alfa 2 medical vehicle from 118 and an Italian Red Cross ambulance intervened. Given the severity of the injuries, the intervention of the Grifo air ambulance was requested to transport the man to the Santa Corona hospital in Pietra Ligure.