At the end of yesterday’s match against Fiorentina, Milan coach Stefano Pioli left the stadium and immediately left for Parma

At the end of yesterday’s match between Milan and Fiorentina, many noticed an immediate and silent departure from San Siro of Stefano Pioli, Rossoneri coach. The reason for all this, dramatic, was discovered only a few hours later, when Milan himself showed his closeness to the coach for the loss of his brother-in-law Luca.

Yesterday the latest Serie A matchesbefore the world championship in Qatar which will begin on November 20th.

At 18:00 they took the field Milan And Fiorentina for what proved to be one of the most balanced matches of the entire season. In the end, with a goal in the final minutes, it was the Rossoneri club who won, thus being able to keep up with the seemingly unstoppable Naples by Luciano Spalletti.

Beyond any sporting result, one detail that took place at the end of the race mostly hit. In the usual interview after the game, instead of introducing the coach Pioli as usual, he went to the microphones of the journalists manager and former Rossoneri star Paolo Maldini.

The team manager did not explain the reason for this change, but he just talked about the game itselfof the year just ended and of the objectives for 2023.

Why did Pioli leave the San Siro?

In any case, the fact that Stefano Pioli, the reigning Italian champion coach, left the stadium without giving any explanation, seemed strange to many. Especially because in the final minutes of the match and after the triple whistle, his face has darkened and not a little.

Only a few hours later the reason and that’s enough sad and dramatic.

Lucaadored brother in law coach, he died. And it is precisely for this reason that Pioli left without giving interviews.

The confirmation came late yesterday evening, when Milan itself published a post on their social channels, showing nearness to his coach and to all of his family. Here are the words of the club: